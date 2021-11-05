The week in 13 headlines
By Lauren Dezenski, CNN
This week, President Biden returned from his foreign trip to a party in crisis after losing the Virginia gubernatorial race — and nearly losing the assumed-to-be-safe New Jersey governor’s race. Meanwhile, Democrats turned the screws on one another in an effort to pass Biden’s social spending bill and the infrastructure bill, despite ongoing internal opposition.
Monday
- Two conservative Supreme Court justices appear open to abortion providers being able to challenge Texas law
- Joe Biden wants America to lead the world against the climate crisis. That goal faces a big test this week.
- This is the week that Biden might actually clinch the deal on his legislative agenda. Seriously.
Tuesday
- Biden urges optimism at climate summit, even though ‘there’s a reason for people to be worried’
- Manchin outlines main concerns over Biden agenda but says deal possible by Thanksgiving
Wednesday
- Biden arrives back in Washington to a political nightmare
- Pelosi adds 4 weeks of paid family and medical leave back into social spending bill
- Democrats look for lessons in Virginia and New Jersey as a blame game inside the party rages
Thursday
- Harris looks to strengthen US-France ties in ‘concrete ways’ on Paris trip
- Vaccine rule for larger employers, federal contractors and certain health care workers to take effect January 4
- Manchin objects to paid family leave added back into social spending bill
Friday
- The moment has come for Biden and Pelosi to close the deal on his sweeping agenda
- Biden says his plans are working after October jobs report beats expectations
And that was the week in 13 headlines.
