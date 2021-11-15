Patrick Leahy, longest serving US senator still in office, announces he won’t seek reelection

By Ali Zaslav and Alex Rogers, CNN

Patrick Leahy, a Vermont Democrat and the longest serving US senator still in office, announced Monday he won’t seek reelection for a ninth term next year, after serving in the chamber since 1975.

Leahy made his announcement at a press conference in the Vermont State House, where he announced his first Senate campaign in 1974.

Leahy, 81, is the fourth longest serving senator in US history. As Senate president pro tempore, he is currently third in the line of presidential succession, following the vice president and speaker of the House.

Leahy was the first and remains the only Democrat to represent his home state in the US Senate.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

