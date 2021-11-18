US sanctions Iranians for cyber campaign it says was meant to influence the 2020 election

By Jennifer Hansler, CNN

The United States has sanctioned six Iranian individuals and one entity “for attempting to influence the 2020 U.S. presidential election” through an extensive cyber campaign, the Treasury Department announced Thursday.

The cyber effort had the goal to “intimidate and influence American voters, and to undermine voter confidence and sow discord.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.

