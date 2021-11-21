Biden briefed on deadly Wisconsin parade incident as White House and lawmakers offer condolences

By Paul LeBlanc, CNN

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the deadly incident Sunday evening at a Wisconsin holiday parade where more than 20 people, including children, were struck by a vehicle, a White House official told CNN.

“The White House is closely monitoring the situation in Waukesha and our hearts go out to everyone who has been impacted by this terrible incident,” the official said. “We have reached out to state and local officials to offer any support and assistance as needed.”

Police Chief Daniel P. Thompson said in a news conference Sunday night that there were “some fatalities” from the incident, and that authorities are working with the Waukesha County Medical Examiner’s Office to confirm the identities of the deceased.

“This is the most important thing, is the families of this tragic event and making sure that the next of kin is conducted,” Thompson said. “That is our priority in this tragic incident.”

Lawmakers extended their condolences to those affected by the incident even as little information was available Sunday evening.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin, a Wisconsin Democrat, tweeted Sunday, “The horrific violence at the Waukesha Christmas Parade is just heartbreaking. Please keep the victims in your prayers tonight.”

Sen. Ron Johnson, a Wisconsin Republican, tweeted, “My thoughts and prayers for everyone injured in Waukesha’s Christmas parade. My gratitude for all law enforcement, medical personnel, and community members who are responding.”

Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, a Republican whose district includes Waukesha, tweeted, “I’m praying for the safety of all those impacted by the senseless tragedy in Waukesha this evening. If you are searching for family, please go to the Waukesha Metro Center, 212 E Saint Paul Ave. I continue to monitor the situation as full details come to light and I’m thankful for all of the first responders who are answering the call for help.”

Other members of the Wisconsin delegation from both sides of the aisle,, including Reps. Tom Tiffany, Bryan Steil and Ron Kind, extended prayers.

Outside of Wisconsin, congressional leaders offered sympathies for the community, first responders, victims and their families.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York tweeted, “We’re praying for the victims of horrific violence at the Waukesha Christmas Parade.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California said, “Our hearts are broken tonight watching the terrible news coming out of Waukesha.”

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana tweeted, “Praying for the entire Waukesha, Wisconsin community right now. Our hearts are broken for the victims and their families. Appreciate all the law enforcement officers and paramedics for their swift and brave response.”

GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik of New York called for prayer “for the community of Waukesha and especially for the individuals and families impacted from today’s tragic news. Thank you to the law enforcement and first responders who quickly answered the call to serve their community.”

