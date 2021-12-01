Peter DeFazio is the latest House Democrat to announce plans not to seek reelection

By Annie Grayer and Daniella Diaz, CNN

Rep. Peter DeFazio, the chairman of the House Transportation Committee, announced Wednesday that he will not seek reelection in 2022, the latest in a long stream of House Democrats leaving Congress at the end of their terms.

“With humility and gratitude I am announcing that I will not seek re-election next year,” DeFazio said on Twitter.

DeFazio is at least the 19th Democrat to announce plans to leave the House this cycle, compared to 11 Republicans in the chamber. Democrats hold a slim majority in the chamber, and face an uphill battle in trying to maintain their control of the House during next year’s midterm elections.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

