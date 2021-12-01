Stacey Abrams announces she’s running for governor in Georgia

By Dan Merica, CNN

Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams announced on Wednesday that she is running for governor, setting up a possible rematch with Georgia GOP Gov. Brian Kemp in what could become one of the most closely watched races in the country.

The voting rights advocate and former top Democrat in the Georgia House of Representatives tweeted her announcement, saying she is running “because opportunity in our state shouldn’t be determined by zip code, background or access to power.”

Abrams ran for governor in 2018, losing to Kemp by 1.4 points.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

