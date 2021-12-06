David Perdue officially announces run for governor in Georgia, setting up primary challenge to Brian Kemp

By Terence Burlij and David Wright, CNN

Former US Sen. David Perdue officially announced his run for governor of Georgia on Monday.

“I’m running for governor to make sure Stacey Abrams is never governor of Georgia,” Perdue said in a video posted on his campaign website.

The move sets up a primary clash between Perdue and GOP Gov. Brian Kemp, who has faced criticism from Donald Trump for not supporting the former President’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.

In his announcement, Perdue attacked both Kemp and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who refused to help Trump after the then-President pressed him to “find” votes in the Peach State.

“To fight back, we simply have to be united. Unfortunately, today, we are divided, and Brian Kemp and Brad Raffensperger are to blame,” he said.

“Look, I like Brian, this isn’t personal. It’s simple. He has failed all of us and cannot win in November. Instead of protecting our elections, he caved to (Democrat Stacey) Abrams and cost us two Senate seats, the Senate majority, and gave Joe Biden free rein.”

