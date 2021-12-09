14 GOP senators broke a filibuster to advance debt limit fast-track process

By Ali Zaslav and Lauren Fox, CNN

The Senate voted on Thursday to advance a bill to create a fast-track process allowing Democrats to raise the federal debt limit, a crucial next step as lawmakers race the clock to avert a catastrophic debt default.

To get there, the plan’s supporters needed to break a GOP filibuster, which required 60 votes to succeed. The vote tally was 64 to 36, meaning 14 Senate Republicans crossed the aisle to vote with Democrats, who control only 50 seats in the chamber.

These are the 14 Senate Republicans who crossed the aisle to vote to advance the debt limit fast-track process bill:

John Thune of South Dakota Mitch McConnell of Kentucky John Barrasso of Wyoming Roger Wicker of Mississippi Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia Susan Collins of Maine Roy Blunt of Missouri Thom Tillis of North Carolina Lisa Murkowski of Alaska Richard Burr of North Carolina Joni Ernst of Iowa John Cornyn of Texas Mitt Romney of Utah Rob Portman of Ohio

