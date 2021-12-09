Biden and congressional leaders honor the late Sen. Bob Dole at US Capitol
By Kate Sullivan, CNN
President Joe Biden on Thursday honored the late Republican Sen. Bob Dole of Kansas at a congressional tribute ceremony as Dole lied in state at the United States Capitol.
“We meet here in the very heart of American democracy — the Capitol of the United States of America — to receive a hero of that democracy for a final time,” Biden said.
