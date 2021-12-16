Biden warns of winter of ‘severe illness and death’ for unvaccinated due to Omicron



President Joe Biden on Thursday warned people who are not vaccinated against Covid-19 are looking at a very bleak and dangerous winter if they do not get their shots soon.

“I want to send a direct message to the American people: Due to the steps we’ve taken Omicron has not yet spread as fast as it would have otherwise done,” Biden said in remarks following his Covid-19 briefing Thursday.

“But it’s here now and it’s spreading and it’s gonna increase. For the unvaccinated, we are looking at a winter of severe illness and death for the unvaccinated – for themselves, their families and the hospitals they’ll soon overwhelm. But there’s good news: If you’re vaccinated and you have your booster shot, you’re protected from severe illness and death.”

Biden also called on individuals to get vaccinated to protect the country’s economic recovery.

“We’re gonna protect our economic recovery. If we do this, we’re gonna keep schools and businesses open … and I want to see everyone around enjoy that. I want to see them enjoy the fact that they’re able to be in school, that businesses are open and the holidays are coming.”

