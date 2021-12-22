Skip to Content
Michael Flynn loses his legal challenge to the House January 6 probe, one day after filing it

By Katelyn Polantz, CNN Reporter, Crime and Justice

Michael Flynn has swiftly lost his bid in court to block a possible House Select Committee subpoena for his phone records and to hold off demands he speak to the committee investigating January 6.

The ruling comes one day after he asked a federal judge in Florida for a temporary restraining order.

