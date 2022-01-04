January 6 committee plans to ask Hannity from Fox News to talk about his interactions with Trump

By Ryan Nobles, Annie Grayer, Angelica Grimaldi and Paula Reid, CNN

The House committee investigating the January 6 Capitol Hill insurrection intends to ask Fox News anchor Sean Hannity to talk to the committee about his interactions with the White House and then-President Donald Trump regarding the 2020 election and the attack on the US Capitol, three sources tell CNN.

Hannity’s attorney Jay Sekulow told CNN his client has not heard from the House select committee. Asked whether Hannity would comply with a voluntary interview request, Sekulow said he could not comment on a request that his client has not yet received.

Before former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows stopped cooperating with the panel, he turned over 6,000 documents, including a text message with Hannity on January 6 discussing how Trump needed to act.

According to the text the panel revealed, Hannity said to Meadows: “can he make a statement? Ask people to leave the Capitol?’

Hannity was not the only Fox News host urging Meadows to get Trump to take action.

According to documents on file, the committee has a message from Laura Ingraham to Meadows saying, ” ‘Mark, the President needs to tell people in the Capitol to go home. This is hurting all of us. He is destroying his legacy.”

Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade texted Meadows stating, “‘Please get him on TV. Destroying everything you have accomplished.”

GOP Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, who serves as vice chairwoman of the panel, revealed these text messages last month when the committee was going through its process of holding Meadows for a possible charge of criminal contempt of Congress.

“Indeed, according to the records, multiple Fox News hosts knew the President needed to act immediately,” Cheney said then. “They texted Mr. Meadows, and he has turned over those texts.”

