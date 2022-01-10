US and Russia hold crunch talks over Ukraine border crisis

By Rob Picheta and Jennifer Hansler, CNN

American and Russian officials are holding high-stakes talks Monday about the build-up of troops on Ukraine’s border, as fears mount over a possible Russian invasion.

The “Strategic Stability Dialogue” talks began on Monday morning in Geneva, Switzerland, the US State Department’s spokesperson said.

The meeting follows months of tension near the Ukraine-Russia frontier, where tens of thousands of Russian soldiers have massed.

“The United States is committed to the principle of ‘nothing about you, without you’ when it comes to the security of our European allies and partners, including Ukraine,” the spokesperson said. “We are lashed up at every level with our allies and partners, and we will continue to be in the days and weeks ahead.”

The global community will be closely following the discussions, which have been billed as a late attempt to avert a war on Europe’s eastern flank.

But US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has already played down the prospects of a breakthrough. “It’s hard to see making actual progress, as opposed to talking, in an atmosphere of escalation with a gun to Ukraine’s head. So, if we’re actually going to make progress, we’re going to have to see de-escalation, Russia pulling back from the threat that it currently poses to Ukraine,” Blinken said on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday.

“We’re here because repeatedly over the last decade, Russia has committed acts of aggression against neighbors — Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine in 2014, and now the renewed threat about Ukraine today,” he added.

“It’s also not about making concessions. It’s about seeing whether, in the context of dialogue and diplomacy, there are things that both sides, all sides can do to reduce tensions,” Blinken said.

As many as 100,000 Russian troops have remained gathered near the Ukrainian border, despite warnings from US President Joe Biden and European leaders of serious consequences should Putin move ahead with an invasion. And US intelligence findings estimated last month that Russia could begin a military offensive in Ukraine “as soon as early 2022.”

This is a developing story. More details soon.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.