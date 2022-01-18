Blinken to travel to Ukraine and Germany this week

By Jennifer Hansler, CNN

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Ukraine and Germany this week as the Russian threat toward Ukraine continues to loom.

In Kyiv, Blinken will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba “to reinforce the United States’ commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” according to State Department spokesman Ned Price.

In Berlin, Blinken will “discuss recent diplomatic engagements with Russia and joint efforts to deter further Russian aggression against Ukraine, including Allies’ and partners’ readiness to impose massive consequences and severe economic costs on Russia.”

“The Secretary will meet with Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, followed by a meeting with the Transatlantic Quad,” Price said.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

