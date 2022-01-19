Supreme Court clears the way for House to get Trump White House documents

By Ariane de Vogue, CNN Supreme Court Reporter

The Supreme Court cleared the way Wednesday for the release of presidential records from the Trump White House to a congressional committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

The court’s order means that more than 700 documents that could shed light on the events leading up to the insurrection when hundreds of rioters converged on the Capitol attempting to stop certification of the 2020 presidential election results will be transferred to Congress.

The move effectively moots former President Donald Trump’s pending appeal in the case that centered on keeping the documents secret.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

