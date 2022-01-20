Fulton County DA requests special grand jury to probe Trump’s election interference
By Zachary Cohen and Jason Morris, CNN
A district attorney in Georgia investigating former President Donald Trump’s effort to overturn election results in the state is requesting a special grand jury in an effort to gather information relevant to the probe, according to a letter sent to the court.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Comments