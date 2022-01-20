January 6 committee asks Ivanka Trump to talk with them

By Annie Grayer, CNN

The House select committee investigating the January 6 riot is asking former President Donald Trump’s daughter and then-senior White House adviser Ivanka Trump to voluntary cooperate with its investigation, a major step for the panel closing in on the former President’s inner circle.

The committee announced its plans in a statement following remarks from its chairman, Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, who cited Ivanka Trump in comments to reporters.

“You will anticipate the committee inviting some people to come talk to us,” Thompson said on Capitol Hill on Thursday. “Not lawmakers right now. Ivanka Trump.”

The committee publicly released a letter dated Thursday addressed to Ivanka Trump seeking “voluntary cooperation with our investigation.”

CNN has reached out to Ivanka Trump for response.

The panel had previously revealed that it is learning more about Ivanka Trump’s interactions with her father on the day of the attack on the US Capitol.

Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, the vice chair of the committee and one of its two Republican members, told ABC News last month that the panel has “firsthand testimony” that during the attack, Ivanka Trump asked her father to intervene.

“We know his daughter — we have firsthand testimony that his daughter Ivanka went in at least twice to ask him to ‘please stop this violence,'” Cheney told ABC News.

CNN previously reported on some of these interactions, described in the books “I Alone Can Fix It,” by Washington Post reporters Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker, and “Peril,” by Post journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa. Ivanka Trump repeatedly tried to intervene, talking to her father three times. “Let this thing go,” she told him. “Let it go,” she said, according to “Peril.”

The panel’s expected reach out to Ivanka Trump comes after CNN previously reported that the committee had subpoenaed and obtained records of phone numbers associated with one of Trump’s other children, Eric Trump, as well as Kimberly Guilfoyle, who is engaged to Donald Trump Jr., sources tell CNN.

