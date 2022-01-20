Rep. Thomas Massie tests positive for Covid-19 after mild symptoms, says he is not vaccinated

By Daniella Diaz and Eva McKend, CNN

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky tweeted Thursday that he tested positive for Covid-19 and is not vaccinated.

Massie, who is a conservative Republican, is a fierce critic of White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci, and has been among the loudest voices in Congress against vaccine and mask mandates.

“I have tested positive for SARS-CoV2. (Home test, confirmed by lab PCR.) I had cold/allergy symptoms for 1 day, and seem to be over it,” he wrote.

“I will not be voting, meeting in person, or making public appearances until next week,” he continued. “I am not vaccinated or boosted.”

He also suggested his case is mild because he’s been previously infected by Covid-19.

“I can’t guarantee, but I suspect my symptoms have been very mild due to prior infection 2 years ago. Also, perhaps this was omicron?” he said on Twitter.

He is also part of a group of House Republicans who have either not been vaccinated or not disclosed whether they are vaccinated to CNN. All House Democrats are vaccinated, according to a previous CNN report.

