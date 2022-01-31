EPA to bring back mercury pollution rules that were nixed under Trump administration

By Ella Nilsen, CNN

The Environmental Protection Agency announced on Monday it intends to reaffirm its authority to regulate toxic mercury from power plant smokestacks, undoing a Trump-era rollback.

Mercury is a neurotoxin with several harmful health impacts, including delaying brain development in children.

