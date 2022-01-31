Skip to Content
EPA to bring back mercury pollution rules that were nixed under Trump administration

<i>Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg/Getty Images</i><br/>Emissions rise from the coal-fired Santee Cooper Cross Generating Station power plant in Pineville
By Ella Nilsen, CNN

The Environmental Protection Agency announced on Monday it intends to reaffirm its authority to regulate toxic mercury from power plant smokestacks, undoing a Trump-era rollback.

Mercury is a neurotoxin with several harmful health impacts, including delaying brain development in children.

This story is breaking news and it will be updated.

