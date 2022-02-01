Biden and Harris to meet with key senators about Supreme Court vacancy

By Kate Sullivan, CNN

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Dick Durbin and the committee’s top Republican, Sen. Chuck Grassley, at the White House on Tuesday to discuss the upcoming vacancy on the Supreme Court, the White House says.

The move reflects the President’s commitment to invite senators from both parties to the White House to hear their input on who he should nominate to the nation’s high court to be Justice Stephen Breyer’s successor.

The President has pledged to nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme Court, and the White House has said it is currently casting a wide net as it considers potential nominees.

Ahead of the meeting, Durbin said he has no agenda and was looking forward to meeting with the “former chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee” to hear the President’s views on the vacancy.

Grassley, an Iowa Republican, told reporters Tuesday ahead of the meeting that he would be “courteous to the President and try to answer his questions.”

“I’m going to take the approach that we need somebody that’s going to interpret the law and not make law, because that’s Congress’ job,” Grassley said.

Breyer has said he will step down at the end of the term, sometime in late June or early July, and Biden has said he will name his nominee by the end of this month. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, has promised swift confirmation hearings.

The President is expected to choose a liberal judge who could serve on the court for decades. The confirmation would not alter the Supreme Court’s ideological balance — the court has six conservative justices appointed by Republican presidents and three liberals appointed by Democrats.

Breyer had been under intense pressure to announce his retirement while Democrats still control the Senate and therefore have a clear path to confirming a nominee. There is a real possibility Republicans take control of Congress in the midterm elections later this year, which would likely dash hopes of Biden confirming his pick.

DC Circuit Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger and South Carolina US District Court Judge J. Michelle Childs have been widely viewed as representing an early short list.

But other women reportedly under consideration include: 9th Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Holly A. Thomas, federal Circuit Court Judge Tiffany P. Cunningham, civil rights attorney and 11th Circuit Court candidate Nancy G. Abudu, 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals nominee Arianna J. Freeman, NYU law professor Melissa Murray, 7th Circuit Judge Candace Jackson-Akiwumi, District Judge Wilhelmina “Mimi” Wright, North Carolina Supreme Court Justice Anita Earls, 2nd Circuit Judge Eunice Lee and Sherrilyn Ifill, a civil rights attorney who recently announced plans to step down from her role as President and Director-Counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.

Biden’s pledge to fill the vacancy with a Black woman has been met with praise by many Democrats and criticism from some Republicans.

Texas GOP Sen. Ted Cruz said Biden’s pledge was “offensive” and said that by doing so the President is telling other Americans “you are ineligible.” Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker, a Republican, said Biden’s nominee will be a “beneficiary” of affirmative action on Friday.

