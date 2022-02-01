House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer tests positive for Covid-19

By Veronica Stracqualursi, CNN

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer announced Tuesday that he had tested positive for Covid-19 and is “experiencing mild symptoms.”

“This afternoon, I tested positive for COVID-19, and I am experiencing mild symptoms,” the Maryland Democrat said in a statement released Tuesday night. “Thankfully, I am fully vaccinated and already received my booster shot.”

Hoyer, 82, said he will work from home this week while he isolates and will use proxy voting.

“I look forward to returning to the Capitol once my isolation period is over to continue carrying out the important work of leading House Democrats as we govern responsibly For the People,” he said.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

