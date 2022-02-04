Mitt Romney criticizes RNC over resolution to censure Kinzinger and Cheney

By Shawna Mizelle, CNN

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney condemned his party over a motion to censure GOP Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for their service on the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol.

“Shame falls on a party that would censure persons of conscience, who seek truth in the face of vitriol. Honor attaches to Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for seeking truth even when doing so comes at great personal cost,” Romney said in a tweet.

The Republican National Committee’s resolution committee passed the motion unanimously on Thursday after it was significantly altered from a previous version that called for the expulsion of Cheney and Kinzinger from the House Republican conference.

The resolution will advance to the full 168-member voting body for an up-or-down vote on Friday.

The Utah Republican’s criticism highlights the ongoing intra-party feud between Trump loyalists and the Republican establishment. Cheney and Kinzinger are the lone Republicans serving on the January 6 select committee. Cheney previously faced rebuke for her decision to vote to impeach Trump, which resulted in her removal from GOP House leadership. She was also censured in February of 2021 by the Wyoming Republican Party as a result.

Cheney responded to the proposed resolution, saying it was a “sad day.”

“If the price of being willing to tell the truth and get to the bottom of what happened on January 6, and make sure that those who are responsible are held accountable is a censure, then I am absolutely going to continue to stand up for what I knew was right,” the Wyoming Republican told CNN. “And I think that it is a sad day for the party of Lincoln that that’s where we are.”

