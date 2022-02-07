Top Biden science adviser apologizes for ‘demeaning’ colleagues

By Kate Sullivan and Jeremy Diamond, CNN

A top science adviser to President Joe Biden, Eric Lander, apologized to staff on Friday for speaking to colleagues in a “disrespectful or demeaning way,” after an internal investigation found evidence of workplace conduct policy violations.

The President’s science adviser and director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy was the subject of an internal investigation late last year after a complaint was filed under the Executive Office of the President’s Safe and Respectful Workplace Policy, a spokesperson for OSTP told CNN. The investigation found “credible evidence” of violations of the policy, and “corrective action was taken consistent with those findings,” the spokesperson said. It did not find credible evidence of gender-based discrimination, the spokesperson noted.

Lander met with senior White House Office leadership “about the seriousness of this matter and the President and Chief of Staff’s expectations that all staff interactions exhibit respect,” the spokesperson said. Lander is now required to take a “number of actions” to correct the behavior and the White House will monitor the compliance of the requirements.

Politico first reported on the internal investigation into Lander.

Lander sent an apology email to OSTP staff on Friday evening. The email, which was obtained by CNN, reads: “It’s my responsibility to set a respectful tone for our community. It’s clear that I have not lived up to this responsibility. I have spoken to colleagues within OSTP in a disrespectful or demeaning way. This is not only wrong, but also inconsistent with our Safe and Respectful Workplace Policy. It is never acceptable for me to speak that way.”

“I am deeply sorry for my conduct,” Lander continues. “I especially want to apologize to those of you who I treated poorly, or were present at the time. I also realize that my conduct reflects poorly on this Administration, and interferes with our work. I deeply regret that.”

Lander said in his apology that his office will “take concrete steps to promote a better workplace,” and will schedule regular check-ins with staff about creating a “safe and respectful workplace.”

“OSTP is an amazing organization with amazing people taking on big, ambitious things. You deserve better, and I will do better. You have my absolute commitment,” Lander said.

The response from the White House to the findings of the internal investigation runs contrary to a pledge Biden made when he first took office to fire staffers “on the spot” if he heard they treated others with disrespect.

“I’m not joking when I say this: If you’re ever working with me and I hear you treat another colleague with disrespect, talk down to someone, I promise you I will fire you on the spot. On the spot. No if, ands or buts,” Biden said at a swearing-in ceremony for White House staff last January.

A White House spokesperson told CNN: “The White House is committed to maintaining a safe and respectful work environment in which employees can focus their time and energy on working for the American people. The President put in place a first-of-its-kind Safe and Respectful Workplace Policy to maintain a healthy work environment, and has been clear that conduct that is inconsistent with that policy will not be tolerated, and will be addressed appropriately.”

The statement added: “A full and thorough investigation was conducted pursuant to the Safe and Respectful Workplace Policy. White House leadership met with Dr. Lander to discuss the seriousness of the matter and the President’s expectation that all staff interactions be conducted with respect. We take this incredibly seriously and we are taking swift action to ensure that it doesn’t happen again.”

