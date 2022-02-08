Skip to Content
Are you voting in the Texas primary? Tell us about it.

By Kelly Mena

Texas’ March 1 primary is only a few weeks away, and it’s the Lone Star State’s first election to be conducted under a new law that made major changes to voting procedures.

Among the changes are:

  • Instituting new ID requirements for voting by mail.
  • Limiting early voting hours to 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Making it a state felony for local election officials to send unsolicited applications for mail-in ballots.
  • Banning drive-thru voting.

Are you voting in the primary? Have you experienced any issues? Do you agree with the changes? Share your story.

