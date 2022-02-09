Skip to Content
Harris to attend Munich Security Conference later this month amid Russia-Ukraine tensions

<i>NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images</i><br/>US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks in the South Court Auditorium of the White House in Washington
By Jasmine Wright, CNN

Vice President Kamala Harris will attend the Munich Security Conference this month, a White House official confirmed to CNN on Wednesday.

Harris’ latest high-profile foreign trip comes as the US has partnered with key allies in attempt to deter Russia from invading Ukraine.

The vice president is expected to hold multiple in-person meetings with those allies as the trip will serve as yet another major diplomatic test for Harris.

A White House official said Harris will deliver remarks asserting the US commitment to NATO and its allies.

Reuters was first to report the news of the trip.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

