Published 6:55 AM

Biden and Ukrainian President Zelensky are expected to speak today

A call between US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday
Johanna Geron/Drew Angerer/Getty Images
"did not go well

By Natasha Bertrand

President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are expected to speak Sunday at 10:45 a.m., a White House official tells CNN, amid US warnings that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could happen as soon as this week.

Biden and Zelensky last spoke last month and it “did not go well,” a senior Ukrainian official told CNN at the time, amid disagreements over the “risk levels” of a Russian attack.

