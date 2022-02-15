Skip to Content
CNN - US Politics
By
Published 5:16 PM

Biden administration is finalizing a waiver for California to set its own vehicle emissions standards

<i>Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images</i><br/>President Joe Biden's administration announced last year it would start the process of putting California's emissions waiver back in place.
Getty Images
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
President Joe Biden's administration announced last year it would start the process of putting California's emissions waiver back in place.

By Ella Nilsen, CNN

The Biden administration is finalizing a waiver to allow California to adopt its own, stricter vehicle emission standards, reversing yet another Trump-era rollback.

Environmental Protection Agency spokesperson Nick Conger confirmed the EPA’s final decision on the waiver is expected soon.

“We are working to finalize a decision on the California waiver and we expect to issue a decision in the near future,” Conger told CNN.

The New York Times first reported that the Biden administration would issue the waiver soon.

This story is breaking news and it will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN - US Politics

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content