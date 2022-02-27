US will not use American troops to create no-fly zone in Ukraine, says UN ambassador

By Kylie Atwood and Devan Cole, CNN

The United States will not put US troops in the air to create a no-fly zone in Ukraine, according to the US Ambassador to the United Nations.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the Biden administration “has made clear” the US will not “put boots on the ground,” she told CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union.” “We’re not going to put American troops in danger. That means we’re not going to put American troops in the air as well, but we will work with the Ukrainians to give them the ability to defend themselves.”

Thomas-Greenfield also said that the US has “not taken anything off the table” when asked about targeting the Russian energy sector with sanctions, which so far has not happened.

“We have not taken anything off the table. We’re continuing to look at this,” she told Bash.

“We’re ramping up as the Russians ramp up, so there’s more to come. And while energy is not in this current announcement, it doesn’t mean it’s off the table, but we also want to do everything we can to protect our own economy from the impact of this,” the ambassador added.

The comments come as the US continues to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, levying harsh sanctions on the country in an effort to wreak havoc on its economy.

On Saturday, the White House, along with the European Commission, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and Canada announcing Saturday that they would expel certain Russian banks from SWIFT, the high-security network that connects thousands of financial institutions around the world.

US and European officials have also discussed targeting the Russian Central Bank with sanctions, according to two people familiar with the talks, a step without precedent for an economy of Russia’s size. Thomas-Greenfield on Sunday did not give a precise timing for when sanctions will hit the Russian Central Bank, but said “this is happening very, very quickly.”

The ambassador also told Bash that trying Russians for war crimes in a military tribunal was also “on the table.”

“I think everything is on the table as we move forward. As we’re dealing with the situation today, we are continuing to address all of those issues,” said when asked about the possibility of using a military tribunal.

Ukraine has accused Russia of committing war crimes in going after civilian targets and has called for Moscow to face a military tribunal. Russia says its forces are only targeting military installations and are not striking residential areas.

