January 6 committee issues subpoenas targeting the attempt to delay certification of election results

The House select committee investigating last year’s US Capitol attack issued subpoenas Tuesday to six different individuals who have ties to the effort to interrupt the certification of the 2020 presidential election.

The group represents a wide range of individuals who played a role in a number of different schemes designed to either delay or disrupt the certification of the election results.

The committee issued subpoenas to:

Cleta Mitchell

Kenneth Chesebro

Katherine Friess

Kurt Olsen

Phillip Kline

Christina Bobb

In a statement announcing the committee’s plans for the subpoenas, the committee’s chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, made note of the panel’s interest in the attempts to subvert the process of certifying the election results.

“The six individuals we’ve subpoenaed today all have knowledge related to those matters and will help the Select Committee better understand all the various strategies employed to potentially affect the outcome of the election,” Thompson said. “We expect these witnesses to join the hundreds who have cooperated with the Select Committee as we work to provide the American people with answers about the violence of January 6th and its causes.””

