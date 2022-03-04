Federal appeals court gives narrow victory to Biden admin on use of Trump-era border policy

By Priscilla Alvarez and Tierney Sneed, CNN

The United States can continue to swiftly remove migrant families under an emergency pandemic rule, but “only to places where they will not be persecuted or tortured,” a federal appeals court ruled Friday, marking a narrow victory for the Biden administration.

The Biden administration has been relying on a public health authority, known as Title 42, that allows authorities to turn back thousands of migrants arrested at the US-Mexico border.

The DC Circuit Court of Appeals ruling on Friday affirmed in part a lower court ruling blocking the expulsion of migrant families, but added: “For now, the Executive may expel the Plaintiffs, but only to places where they will not be persecuted or tortured.”

By allowing migrants to be expelled to places where they will not be tortured, the appeals court scaled back a district judge’s order that had halted the expulsions. The federal appeals court had already put that ruling on hold before Friday’s opinion.

