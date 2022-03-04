Judge shuts down January 6-based challenge to Rep. Madison Cawthorn’s candidacy

By Marshall Cohen

A federal judge on Friday shut down a legal challenge to North Carolina Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn’s candidacy from a group of voters and advocacy groups who claimed that an old provision of the US Constitution banned him from running because of his role on the January 6, 2021, insurrection.

The ruling was narrow, with Judge Richard Myers concluding that an 1872 law passed by Congress essentially repealed the 14th Amendment’s “disqualification clause.”

This means the Constitutional challenge against Cawthorn is over, for now, though Friday’s ruling can be appealed. It’s a major victory for the pro-Trump firebrand, and a loss for the constitutional scholars and liberal activists who challenged him.

Cawthorn has denied any wrongdoing regarding the events of January 6.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

