Stephen Miller sues to block January 6 committee’s subpoena for his phone records

Former White House senior adviser Stephen Miller filed a lawsuit Wednesday seeking to block a subpoena for his phone records from the House Select Committee investigating January 6, becoming the latest among dozens of people who have gone to court to protect their information from Capitol Hill investigators.

The committee has sought testimony from Miller as well, saying that he spread misinformation around the presidential election and pushed officials to change the results of the election.

According to the lawsuit seeking to block the phone records subpoena, Miller is on a T-Mobile family plan with his parents. While the committee is only seeking records related to Stephen Miller’s phone number, the suit says, Miller is concerned that T-Mobile “may respond to the Subpoena by producing data for other numbers assigned to the Family Plan Account.”

Miller’s phone records, according to his lawsuit, contains personal communications with “medical professionals and family regarding his wife and new-born daughter.”

Miller argues that the subpoena violates his privacy rights. He also argues the House’s subpoena of call logs and other subscriber information about his family plan was too broad.

According to a letter from the committee accompanying a subpoena in November, Miller, by his own account, “participated in efforts to spread false information about alleged voter fraud in the November 2020 election, as well as efforts to encourage state legislatures to alter the outcome of the November 2020 election by appointing alternate slates of electors.”

T-Mobile had notified Miller and those on the family plan that it intended to comply with the subpoena and turn over records to the committee by March 11 unless they sued to block the request.

Major phone companies have been notifying their customers when the House Select Committee subpoenas records from them. That has given Miller and others who want to challenge the committee the option to go to court to keep the records private, for now.

The phone records lawsuits have progressed slowly, keeping the House committee from accessing information for now about key witnesses, such as lawyers Cleta Mitchell and Sidney Powell and Trump adviser Roger Stone.

