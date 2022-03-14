White House having early discussions about Biden traveling to Europe

By Kaitlan Collins and Kevin Liptak, CNN

White House officials are having early discussions about having President Joe Biden travel to Europe soon amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to multiple sources familiar with the planning.

The trip would come on the heels of visits by several top aides, including Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The White House is exploring a potential stop in Poland as well as other places in Europe, according to a person familiar with the planning.

No trip has been finalized or announced.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

