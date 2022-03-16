Harris’ deputy press secretary leaving her office in latest high-profile departure

By Jasmine Wright and Sam Fossum, CNN

Sabrina Singh, Vice President Kamala Harris’ deputy press secretary, is leaving her office, according to a White House official.

Singh becomes the latest high-profile departure from the vice president’s office, which suffered a turbulent first year due to missteps and messaging failures. She will join the Department of Defense.

Ernesto Apreza, Harris’ senior adviser for public engagement, will become deputy press secretary.

Last year, communications director Ashley Etienne and press secretary Symone Sanders announced they would be vacating their positions. Etienne was replaced by Jamal Simmons earlier this year; Sanders’ role remains vacant.

The press shop will also see some reshuffling. Herbie Ziskend will become a senior adviser for communications, a promotion from his current role as deputy communications director. Rachel Palermo will take his role.

Politico was first to report on Singh’s departure.

