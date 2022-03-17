White House Covid-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients is leaving the White House

By Jeremy Diamond, CNN

White House Covid-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients will leave the White House next month, President Joe Biden announced Thursday, after more than a year leading the US efforts to vaccinate Americans and manage the federal government’s response to coronavirus surges and as the US shifts to a new phase of the pandemic.

Zients will be replaced by epidemiologist Ashish Jha, the dean of Brown University’s School of Public Health.

Biden praised Zients in a statement as “a man of service and an expert manager” and touted the progress the US has made in vaccinating Americans and beating back the pandemic under Zients’ watch.

“I will miss his counsel and I’m grateful for his service,” Biden said.

Zients’ exit comes as the Biden administration is shifting to a new phase of its response to the pandemic, weeks after releasing a new strategy that seeks to move from crisis mode to emergency preparedness, aiming to manage the pandemic with fewer disruptions to daily life. His departure also comes as the White House struggles to secure billions of dollars in funding for the future of the US Covid response amid opposition from some Republican lawmakers.

The New York Times first reported news of Zients’ departure on Thursday.

