Hillary Clinton tests positive for Covid-19

Former US Secretary of State and First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton announced Tuesday that she has tested positive for Covid-19.

By Shawna Mizelle

Hillary Clinton announced Tuesday that she has tested positive for Covid-19.

“Well, I’ve tested positive for COVID. I’ve got some mild cold symptoms but am feeling fine. I’m more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious illness. Please get vaccinated and boosted if you haven’t already!” she said in a tweet.

Former President Bill Clinton has tested negative and is feeling fine, she said.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

