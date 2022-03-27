January 6 committee releases contempt report for Scavino and Navarro

By Ryan Nobles, Zachary Cohen and Whitney Wild, CNN

The House select committee investigating the insurrection at the US Capitol filed contempt reports Sunday night for former Trump White House aides Dan Scavino and Peter Navarro. The move comes ahead of the committee’s planned business meeting to vote on a criminal referral of both men for failing to comply with their subpoenas.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.