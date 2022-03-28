New York state judge orders Trump Organization to comply with NY Attorney General subpoena by end of April

By Kara Scannell

A New York state judge ordered the Trump Organization to comply by April with a subpoena from the New York attorney general as part of its long-running civil investigation into the former president and his real estate company.

“I think we can all agree we want this to end at some point for numerous reasons,” Judge Arthur Engoron said during a hearing Monday.

The judge also ordered an e-discovery firm hired to audit Trump’s compliance with the subpoena issued over two years ago to produce weekly reports identifying specific information about whose devices have been searched and what hasn’t been searched. The Trump Organization must also respond in weekly reports over any differences discovered by the firm.

Trump Organization attorneys said they would finish their compliance with the subpoena by April 15 and need an additional two weeks to certify and produce any remaining materials. The judge endorsed the schedule and said the Trump Organization could have until April 29. Haystack, the e-discovery firm, would complete its review around the same time, a representative of the firm told the judge.

The judge’s ruling was hashed out in real time during a status conference Monday morning. Both sides went back and forth with the judge and his clerk editing the proposals until a decision was agreed on. When an agreement was finally reached, the judge signed the order and shook the attorneys’ hands.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

