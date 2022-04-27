Kamala Harris remains asymptomatic and is working after testing positive for Covid-19

By Jasmine Wright, CNN

Vice President Kamala Harris does not have Covid-19 symptoms a day after testing positive for the coronavirus, according to a White House official on Wednesday.

Harris has been working from the Naval Observatory, where an official said Tuesday she would isolate.

“The vice president remains asymptomatic. She is feeling good and has been in touch with staff and working. We are taking all necessary steps to ensure her continued health,” the official said.

Harris tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of meetings at the White House Tuesday morning, and is not considered a close contact of President Joe Biden. Harris had been scheduled to receive her intelligence briefing at the White House alongside Biden, but tested positive on a rapid test and a PCR test ahead of that meeting. She did not participate in any events or meetings at the White House on Tuesday, according to a White House official.

Harris is taking the antiviral coronavirus treatment Paxlovid, Kirsten Allen, the vice president’s spokesperson, tweeted Tuesday, saying: “Today, after consultation with her physicians, the Vice President was prescribed and has taken Paxlovid.”

Paxlovid is available via emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration for treatment of mild to moderate Covid-19 in people 12 and older who are at high risk of severe illness. It requires a doctor’s prescription.

A handful of staff members traveled with Harris to California last week, including deputy chief of staff Mike Fuchs and national security adviser Phil Gordon. It’s unclear whether all staff members listed stayed in California with Harris through the duration of her weeklong trip.

While in California, she held events on portfolio issues. In San Francisco on Thursday, Harris highlighted the Black maternal health crisis during events and was indoors talking to expecting mothers and health providers without a mask on. Masks are recommended, but no longer required, in most public indoor spaces in the city.

Harris held no public events over the weekend before returning to the nation’s capital.

One official said Harris tested negative through her “regular” testing up until Tuesday.

Harris completed her two-dose regimen of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine in January 2021. She received her first booster dose in late October and a second booster vaccine on April 1.

This story has been updated with additional background information.

CNN's Maegan Vazquez, Betsy Klein and Kevin Liptak contributed to this report.