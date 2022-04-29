Trump says in sworn affidavit he doesn’t have documents sought by New York Attorney General

By Kara Scannell

Former President Donald Trump said in a sworn affidavit that he doesn’t have any documents sought by the New York attorney general in its investigation of the Trump Organization’s finances.

In a one-page signed affidavit filed with the court Friday, Trump wrote, “To the best of my knowledge, (i) I do not have any of the documents requested in the subpoena dated December 1, 2021 in my personal possession; and (ii) if there are any documents responsive to the subpoena I believe they would be in the possession or custody of the Trump Organization. 2. At all relevant times, I have authorized, and continue to authorize, the release of any responsive documents to the Office of the Attorney General.”

Trump signed the document on April 27, the day after the judge issued a written order holding him in civil contempt and fining him $10,000 a day. The former president has appealed that order.

Trump’s lawyer also submitted a sworn affidavit that she had checked the records, and during a hearing told a judge she had gone to Florida to speak with Trump himself.

