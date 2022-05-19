Former Attorney General William Barr tentatively agrees to give sworn testimony to January 6 committee

By Jamie Gangel and Evan Perez, CNN

Former Attorney General William Barr has “tentatively agreed to give sworn testimony behind closed doors” to the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection, according to two sources familiar with the negotiations.

Barr has already talked informally to the committee, including at a meeting at his home last fall with committee lawyers and committee Vice Chairwoman Liz Cheney, a Republican from Wyoming, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The meeting lasted approximately two hours, and it focused on interactions between Barr and former President Donald Trump before and after the election, according to one of the sources. The committee also inquired about Barr informing Trump there was no widespread election fraud.

The committee declined to comment.

In January, committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, a Democrat from Mississippi, acknowledged to CBS News that the committee had been in touch with Barr. Axios reported the more recent discussions.

