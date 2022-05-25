GOP Rep. Jim Jordan contests constitutionality of January 6 committee’s subpoena and issues list of demands

By Annie Grayer and Ryan Nobles, CNN

GOP Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio is pushing back on a subpoena issued to him by the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, contesting the constitutionality of the request and outlining a list of demands the committee must meet in order for him to even consider moving forward.

In a new letter obtained by CNN, Jordan is asking the committee to provide him with all of the materials it plans on using to question him ahead of any deposition, all of the documents and testimony in the committee’s possession that reference him and an explanation of the legal authority upon which the committee relied in issuing a subpoena.

“I write to strongly contest the constitutionality and validity of the subpoena in several respects,” Jordan wrote.

The committee declined to comment to CNN.

Jordan is one of five House Republicans, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, that the committee subpoenaed earlier this month as part of its investigation.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.