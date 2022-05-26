GOP Reps. Perry, Biggs formally object to subpoena from House January 6 committee

By Kara Scannell, CNN

Republican Reps. Scott Perry and Andy Biggs have formally objected to being subpoenaed by the House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The committee subpoenaed the lawmakers along with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Reps. Mo Brooks and Jim Jordan last week.

The committee had asked Perry and Biggs to sit for depositions on Thursday, and they filed letters with the committee objecting to the subpoenas for their testimony, the source told CNN.

In a letter obtained by CNN on Wednesday, Jordan pushed back on his subpoena, questioning its constitutionality and making a list of demands he wants met by the committee before he considers moving forward.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

