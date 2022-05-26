New York appeals court rules Trump, Ivanka and Don Jr. must sit for depositions

By Kara Scannell, CNN

A New York appeals court has ruled former President Donald Trump and two of his adult children must sit for depositions in the New York attorney general’s civil investigation into the Trump Organization.

In a four-page ruling, the court ruled that a lower court “properly rejected appellants’ arguments that the subpoenas issued by the OAG should be quashed.”

The appeals court said the criminal investigation does not preclude New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, from pursuing her civil investigation, including testimony.

James’ office subpoenas Trump, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. for testimony. Eric Trump was previously deposed and declined to answer more than 500 questions, citing his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

Trump could further appeal the ruling. Ronald Fischetti, an attorney for Trump, had no immediate comment.

“A court has once again ruled in our favor and ordered Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Ivanka Trump to appear before my office to testify under oath. Our investigation will continue undeterred because no one is above the law,” James tweeted in response to the ruling.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

