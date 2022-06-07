Former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen invited by January 6 committee to testify publicly

By Zachary Cohen, Evan Perez, Annie Grayer and Ryan Nobles, CNN

Former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and his then-deputy, Richard Donoghue, have been invited by the committee investigating the January 6 insurrection to testify publicly during one of its hearings, multiple sources tell CNN.

Rosen and Donoghue have previously spoken with the committee behind closed doors about former President Donald Trump’s pressure campaign against top Justice Department officials to investigate baseless claims of election fraud prior to January 6, 2021.

The two former Justice Department officials are not expected to be part of the first prime-time hearing, scheduled for Thursday, but rather one of the presentations that follow, sources said. CNN previously reported that Rosen and Donoghue were expected to be among the witnesses called for public hearings.

CNN reported last week that the committee had outlined plans for a potential panel of former Justice Department officials, including Rosen, Donoghue and then-Assistant Attorney General Steven Engel.

A spokesperson for the committee declined to comment. CNN has reached out to Rosen and Donoghue for comment.

