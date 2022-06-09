Five Marines killed in military aircraft crash in California

By Barbara Starr and Ellie Kaufman, CNN

Five US Marines are dead after a military aircraft crashed during a training mission Wednesday near Glamis, California, the US Marine Corps said in a statement Thursday.

Equipment recovery efforts “have begun” and an investigation into the incident involving a MV-22B Osprey is “underway.”

“We mourn the loss of our Marines in this tragic mishap. Our hearts go out to their families and friends as they cope with this tragedy,” Maj. Gen. Bradford J. Gering, commanding general of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, said in the statement.

The Marine Corps is not identifying the service members at this time. It is US Marine Corps policy to not release the names of deceased service members “until 24-hours after all next-of-kin notifications have been completed,” the release said.

In March, four US service members were killed when the MV-22B Osprey aircraft they were traveling in crashed during NATO training exercises in Norway.

