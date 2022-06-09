January 6 Vice Chair Cheney said Trump had a ‘seven-part plan’ to overturn the election. Here’s what she meant



CNN

By Dana Bash, Jake Tapper and Jeremy Herb, CNN

Former President Donald Trump had a “sophisticated seven-point plan” to overturn the 2020 presidential election over the course of several months, January 6 committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney said, detailing how the panel plans to use its future hearings to tackle each part of the scheme.

“On the morning of January 6, President Donald Trump’s intention was to remain president of the United States, despite the lawful outcome of the 2020 election and in violation of his Constitutional obligation to relinquish power,” Cheney, a Wyoming Republican, said in her opening statement at Thursday’s prime-time hearing.

Cheney did not detail the specific points of the plan in her opening statement. She said that the rioters who breached the Capitol and fought with police were motivated by Trump’s actions falsely claiming that the election was stolen from him.

“President Trump summoned the mob, assembled the mob and lit the flame of this attack,” Cheney said, echoing the statement she made in 2021 when she voted to impeach Trump.

A committee source later provided CNN the following description of the “sophisticated seven-part plan”:

“President Trump oversaw a sophisticated seven-part plan to overturn the 2020 election and prevent the transition of presidential power.

President Trump engaged in a massive effort to spread false and fraudulent information to the American public claiming the 2020 election was stolen from him. President Trump corruptly planned to replace the Acting Attorney General, so that the Department of Justice would support his fake election claims. President Trump corruptly pressured Vice President Pence to refuse to count certified electoral votes in violation of the US Constitution and the law. President Trump corruptly pressured state election officials, and state legislators, to change election results. President Trump’s legal team and other Trump associates instructed Republicans in multiple states to create false electoral slates and transmit those slates to Congress and the National Archives. President Trump summoned and assembled a violent mob in Washington and directed them to march on the US Capitol. As the violence was underway, President Trump ignored multiple pleas for assistance and failed to take immediate action to stop the violence and instruct his supporters to leave the Capitol.

These are initial findings and the Select Committee’s investigation is still ongoing. In addition, the Department of Justice is currently working with cooperating witnesses, and has disclosed to date only certain of the information it has identified from encrypted communications and other sources.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.