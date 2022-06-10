Financial disclosures reveal book projects from Justices Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett.

By Tierney Sneed

Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett received six-figure book advances last year for upcoming book projects, financial disclosure forms made public Thursday revealed.

The disclosure filings of Barrett — the court’s newest member — shows she received a $425,000 advance from the literary agent Javelin Group, which has represented some of Washington’s most prominent figures, like former FBI Director James Comey and former House Speaker John Boehner, in book negotiations.

Gorsuch — who authored a broad-audience book called “A Republic, If You Can Keep It’ in 2019 — received $250,000 from the publishing company HarperCollins last year, according to his form. The income is listed as “book royalties,” but Politico reported Thursday that the amount was an advance for a new book judicial and regulatory policy.

Javelin, which is also reportedly representing Gorsuch, did not respond to CNN’s inquiry about his and Barrett’s disclosures. Neither HarperCollins nor Sentinel, the imprint that is reportedly putting out the Barrett project, responded to CNN’s inquiry. The Supreme Court’s public information office also did not reply.

Other members of the court authored books recently for which they received income last year, according to their disclosures. Justice Sonia Sotomayor received more than $115,000 in book royalties from Penguin Random House, which has published several children’s books by the justice. Justice Stephen Breyer received $7,814.21 in royalty income last year from the publishing house, which published his 2021 book about the importance of an independent court.

