Former Trump campaign CFO testifies to January 6 committee

By Holmes Lybrand

Sean Dollman, who worked for former President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign as chief financial officer, testified on Wednesday before the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection, CNN has learned.

Dollman spoke for several hours with the committee over video conference behind closed doors.

The committee declined to comment.

His testimony comes as the committee has been holding a series of public hearings, including Tuesday’s shocking, last-minute hearing with former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson.

The campaign’s post-election fundraising has come under scrutiny from the committee, which sought to demonstrate in its second public hearing that the former President had ample proof from many people in his inner circle that his claims of election fraud were baseless, but that he still peddled them to collect massive campaign sums in the waning days of his presidency.

