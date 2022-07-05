Former deputy press secretary for Trump to testify at an upcoming January 6 committee hearing

By Katelyn Polantz and Ryan Nobles, CNN

Sarah Matthews, who served as deputy press secretary in the Trump White House until resigning shortly after the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, has been subpoenaed by the House select committee investigating the insurrection and has agreed to testify at an upcoming hearing, according to two sources with knowledge of the investigation.

Matthews has been subpoenaed to testify at a public hearing as early as next week, sources tell CNN.

Matthews resigned the night of January 6, 2021, saying in a statement that she was honored to serve in then-President Donald Trump’s administration but “was deeply disturbed by what I saw.” She added: “Our nation needs a peaceful transfer of power.”

After another former Trump White house aide, Cassidy Hutchinson, publicly testified before the committee last week, Matthews tweeted: “Anyone downplaying Cassidy Hutchinson’s role or her access in the West Wing either doesn’t understand how the Trump (White House) worked or is attempting to discredit her because they’re scared of how damning this testimony is.”

The committee declined to comment on the Matthews subpoena.

The last two hearings are expected to focus on the assembly of a violent mob in Washington, DC, that Trump directed to march to the US Capitol and on Trump ignoring pleas for assistance and failing to take immediate action to try to stop the violence.

Earlier Tuesday, the committee announced a hearing will be held on July 12, and it’s expected to focus on the role of extremist groups on January 6.

